The New Day Celebrates, James Ellsworth & Carmella React To SmackDown (Video), Fans On Title Matches

– Above is backstage video of The New Day celebrating after Kofi Kingston’s win over Sami Zayn on last night’s SmackDown in Manchester. They also brag on having the RAW roster look really foolish on Monday night as The Bar defeated Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which title match they’re most looking forward to next Tuesday – Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya or Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. As of this writing, 66% voted for Flair vs. Natalya.

– WWE posted these videos of Carmella and James Ellsworth reacting to Ellsworth’s “Battle of the Sexes” loss to Becky Lynch last night on SmackDown. When asked why she attacked Ellsworth after the loss, Carmella says she hopes the taught Ellsworth a new trick but he will be sleeping in a literal doghouse for losing. Ellsworth downplays the loss and says it was 5-on-1 out there but he and Carmella will be just fine.