The New Day in Snickers Ad, Lince Dorado On Rich Swann, Stephanie McMahon Works Out

– WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day are featured in this new Snickers ad. Apparently Xavier Woods isn’t himself when he’s hungry.

– WWE cruiserweight Lince Dorado recently spoke with TheWhitOnline.com about his time at Rowan University and his pro wrestling career. He commented on his friendship with Rich Swann and the life they live as pro wrestlers:

“Every day is kind of surreal. I’m really good friends with Rich Swann. We have similar upbringings. We kind of joke around to ourselves after talking to somebody like Chris Jericho and just look at each other and ask, ‘What is life?’ It’s not like a negative thing, it’s like a ‘can you believe what our life is now, knowing what it was before?’”

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon spent their Tuesday afternoon working out to get into WrestleMania shape as Stephanie will likely accompany Triple H to the ring for his match against Triple H this Sunday. Stephanie posted this clip from their gym today: