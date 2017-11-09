The New Day – RAW Live Event Reason, Sheamus On The Usos, James Ellsworth Video

– WWE posted this video of Lana, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya taking turns on James Ellsworth at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Leeds, England. Ellsworth lost a “Battle of the Sexes” match against Becky on Tuesday’s SmackDown, and was then laid out by Carmella.

– As noted, The New Day started working the RAW brand side of the current WWE European tour following this week’s RAW in Manchester. F4Wonline.com notes that The New Day were sent to the red side of the tour because of the feeling that they needed more star power on that side with Roman Reigns being out of action. Triple H worked RAW and SmackDown live events on the tour but The New Day and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle were added to the RAW side of the tour once Triple H went home this week.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus tweeted the following to taunt SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Usos ahead of their match with The Bar at WWE Survivor Series. No word yet on when Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will receive their rematch.