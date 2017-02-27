The New Day Spoofs Oscars Moment, Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles Hype, WWE Main Event Matches

– The big moment from Sunday’s Oscars awards show was “La La Land” being incorrectly announced for best picture. The botch was quickly corrected as “Moonlight” was announced as the winner but it did make for awkward TV. As seen on tonight’s WWE RAW, The New Day spoofed the segment with The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal and Rusev. Video from that segment is below:

– WWE taped the following matches Monday night in Green Bay for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari

* Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas

– As noted, this week’s SmackDown will feature Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33