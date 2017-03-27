The New Day To Ring Open Bell, Video From Brie Bella’s Baby Shower, DDP “First Look” On WWE Network

– Above is video from Brie Bella’s baby shower held in Phoenix, AZ over the weekend. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan, who was at the shower, are expecting their first baby girl soon – Birdie Joe Danielson.

– WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day will be at the New York Stock Exchange later this morning to ring the Opening Bell from 9:26am – 9:30am. Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston are all scheduled to appear, likely with a few WWE executives.

– WWE did not mention this in their WrestleMania 33 Week programming schedule but a thirty-minute “First Look” at the “DDP: Positively Living” DVD set on Diamond Dallas Page will air this coming Friday at 5pm EST on the WWE Network. Below is the official synopsis:

“Witness DDP’s unlikely rise to stardom in this exclusive First Look at WWE’s inspiring documentary, Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living!”