The Next Set Of Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Revealed

Impact Wrestling will be returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL in January to hold their next set of TV tapings. Impact is scheduled to tape their TV episodes from January 10th through the 15th. These shows will take the company through March of 2018.

It should be noted that there are plans for Impact Wrestling to return to Canada to tape their TV, however they will not be returning to Ottawa due to the fact that it was tough to draw a substantial crowd during their last set of tapings. Canada is a place where it’s a lot less expensive to hold their tapings and Impact has been trying to keep their budget down lately.