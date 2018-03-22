The Return of Daniel Bryan

Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.

That is familiar phrase wrestling fans across the country are chanting after reading the news the WWE broke Tuesday afternoon.

After two years of extensive medical evaluations, four-time world champion Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to the ring as an active wrestler.

Previous reports circulated Bryan would leave the WWE this October when his contract expired so he could continue his wrestling career elsewhere. Up to this point, doctors not affiliated with the WWE cleared Bryan. Dr. Joseph Maroon, WWE’s medical director, had the final say and still would not clear Bryan.

I can only image Maroon slowly looking over the medical files while Bryan is nervously pacing. Maroon looks up, takes a second and immediately erupts into “Yes chants.” Maybe that did not happen, but the collective enthusiasm had to make for a pretty special moment.

Before concussions derailed Bryan’s last WWE run, his popularity was at an all-time high. His crowd reaction rivaled that of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. He was the beloved underdog who single-handedly altered the landscape of WrestleMania XXX. For once, Vince McMahon and Company changed the main event based on Bryan’s deafening popularity. Bryan’s spotlight was short-lived as he vacated the title shortly after, due to injuries, and was forced to retire.

Until today. Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

Daniel Bryan is back. Unfortunately, Bryan will have a bullseye on his back, not by WWE fans, but Vince and his creative team. Vince will not trust Bryan to carry the load out of fear an injury derails his career once again.

Luckily, Bryan does not need the title this time around to define him as a wrestler. The fans love him, and any role he takes on, the fans will once again roar with appreciation.

Bryan returning should significantly improve a porous Smackdown. Tuesday nights have been miserable to watch. Wrestling on the blue brand has become a chore. In the blink of an eye, the atmosphere changes. Bryan returning creates a plethora of opportunities and hopefully will energize those around him. This could be the lift Smackdown was looking for.

Based on his return, I have thought of four potential feuds for Bryan (not in feud order).

The Miz. Who is salivating at the thought of this feud? Though The Miz is currently on Monday Night Raw, that is an easy fix. With a rumored Superstar Shakeup taking place after WrestleMania, keep Bryan on as GM of Smackdown. Trade for The Miz, and immediately book a match between the two for SummerSlam. Bryan steps aside as GM, returns to the active roster and the feud that we never got to see, resumes. They bring out the best in each other on the microphone. I am waiting impatiently for this feud. Side note, The Miz tweeted in reference to Bryan’s return. The writing is on the wall.

Shane McMahon/Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens. With Bryan being cleared, I see Shane and Bryan tagging to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. This gives Bryan some time to clear the ring dust away without having to do the heavy lifting. Shane turns on Bryan, sides with Owens and Zayn, thus creating a feud for SummerSlam – Bryan versus Shane McMahon. The beating Shane took previously on Smackdown by Owens and Zayn serves as a sort of smoke and mirrors in my mind, so we are to believe Shane would never side with these evil best friends. Instead, he takes on a manager role, adding another wrinkle to this never-ending saga.

John Cena – Brother-in-law versus brother-in-law. Imagine if the Undertaker was never an option for Cena. Instead, as Cena calls out the Undertaker, Bryan’s music hits and out comes the GM. Cena believes Bryan is there to book the match with the Undertaker, instead Bryan reveals he is cleared to wrestle and names himself as Cena’s opponent. The storyline could write itself. We saw Brie and Nikki Bella face off. Why not turn the brother-in-law’s against each other? A Cena heel turn because no one would cheer Cena against Bryan.

Triple H – Here’s another rivalry ready to be revisited. Bryan is angry at Triple H and his father for forcing his retirement. During the Superstar Shakeup, Bryan returns to Raw with revenge on his mind. Bryan blames Triple H for taking his spotlight away, and eventually a match is made for SummerSlam. This time, Bryan forces Triple H to put his career on the line. Triple H agrees, and Bryan wins exacting revenge and sending Triple H off into the sunset.

Regardless of who Bryan faces first, the excitement running through the WWE Universe can be summed up in one word – YES!