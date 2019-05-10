The Revival Address Their Run In WWE So Far

The Revival recently did an interview with The UK Sun and talked about their run in WWE up to this point:

Dash Wilder: “We work great with chips on our shoulders. We work great being assholes”. That’s just something we’ve always used to fuel us and help us get where we wanted to go. We’re on the right trajectory.”

Scott Dawson: “The experience in WWE has been exactly what you’ve watched – it’s been up and down. Going into our main roster debut we were on a personal and creative high. But we had some unfortunate incidents – life happens. It’s what happens in this and any sport. When we came in and beat The New Day, with that kind of reaction, maybe that boosted our ego a little too much. It was like someone said, ‘Settle down, let’s put that chip back on your shoulder.’”