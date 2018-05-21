The Revival React To Negative Fan Feedback, Jinder Mahal Lands Magazine Cover

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– The Revival returned to WWE NXT for the weekend live events as they worked NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era and teamed with Kassius Ohno to defeat Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Chad Lail on Sunday in Houston. The former NXT Tag Team Champions tweeted the following about the negative feedback from fans:

– Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal tweeted out the following on being featured on the cover of Darpan expire.

Front cover of @darpanmagazine on my 1 year anniversary of becoming #WWEChampion.

A post shared by The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on

