The Revival Still Unhappy With WWE?

There is currently speculation that The Revival are still unhappy with WWE despite being the RAW tag team champions.

At a recent WWE live event, the team took a photo with a fan wearing an All Elite Wrestling shirt. Even though their contracts don’t expire until 2020, Scott Dawson allegedly told the fan, “I’ll see you in May.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the situation:

“I don’t know this, but they sure sound like they want to be out as quick as they can.”

Dash Wilder also said this in response to a fan:

Please don’t wish being Raw tag team champs on them. For their sake. https://t.co/lrr4QyJoWa — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) March 18, 2019