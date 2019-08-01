The Revival Tease Joining AEW?

Coming off their RAW Tag Team Titles loss on Monday, The Revival have teased a jump to AEW with Scott Dawson making a reference to Arn Anderson who is expected to join AEW in the near future.
In addition to that, The Revival recently opened a store on Pro Wrestling Tees with a reference to the FTR hashtag.
Arn taught us well. See ya soon, Double A. https://t.co/EAJjeuBtg5
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 31, 2019
We've got a new store on https://t.co/O6bpncMD8f! I'd say this is like a "choose your own adventure" shirt. You get to pick what you want the F to stand for. Check our new arrivals page! #ftr pic.twitter.com/IZ74SnutlJ
— OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) July 26, 2019