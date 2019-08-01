The Revival Tease Joining AEW?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Coming off their RAW Tag Team Titles loss on Monday, The Revival have teased a jump to AEW with Scott Dawson making a reference to Arn Anderson who is expected to join AEW in the near future.

In addition to that, The Revival recently opened a store on Pro Wrestling Tees with a reference to the FTR hashtag.

