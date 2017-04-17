The Ring Implodes On RAW (Video), SmackDown Six-Pack Challenge Promo, 205 Live Main Event
A brand new #1Contender for the #WWEChampionship will be determined TOMORROW in a #SixPackChallenge on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/90PVyNSEoA
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
– As noted, a Six-Pack Challenge with Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler will take place on this week’s WWE SmackDown with the winner earning a future shot at the WWE Title. Above is a promo for that match.
– Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.
– Tonight’s WWE RAW main event from Columbus, Ohio saw Braun Strowman and Big Show go at it until they broke the ring after Braun brought Show to the mat with a superplex. Show previously caused the ring to implode in similar angles with Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry. Below is video from tonight’s angle:
THIS. JUST. HAPPENED! #Raw @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/d778FsBeXR
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
The impact of two colossal Superstars leads to one INSANE ring collapse in our main event! @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow #RAW pic.twitter.com/bb1WvDRXGZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
Clean-up on aisle 12… @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow #RAW pic.twitter.com/LRkwNkWvyE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 18, 2017