With Liv Morgan moving to the Smackdown Live brand, The Riott Squad had their farewell appearances as a group over the weekend. WWE also posted a video with the trio giving an emotional farewell backstage.

It's a bittersweet moment for the #RiottSquad as they reflect on their final show as a team and the future chaos they are about to impart on #RAW AND #SDLive… #WWEStLouis @YaOnlyLIvvOnce @RubyRiottWWE @sarahloganwwe pic.twitter.com/qngou5Zh2G — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2019