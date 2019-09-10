The Rock and Jim Ross React To Steve Austin – AJ Styles Segment

The Rock and Jim Ross were among the wrestling personalities that reacted to Steve Austin giving the Stone Cold Stunner to AJ Styles on this week’s WWE RAW:
Yeah AJ – YOU HEAR HIM TALKIN TO YOU HILLBILLY BOY!!!! (lil’ inside attitude era joke). Real talk that Stunner back bump, flip into a scissors ✂️ sell was a thing of beauty 😂 🙌🏾
Way to bring the house down boys!
👏🏾👏🏾 🍻
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 10, 2019
Something is missing, in my humble opinion. 🤠 https://t.co/kTiuxEj8Pz
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 10, 2019