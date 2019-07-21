The Rock And John Cena’s Status For Monday’s WWE RAW Reunion

While WWE has put together quite an ensemble for Raw Reunion tomorrow night, two of the company’s greatest stars of all time likely won’t be on hand for the festivities.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena currently aren’t scheduled to appear on Raw Reunion, according to Dave Meltzer on last night’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Cena was asked during an interview last week if he’ll be at Raw Reunion.

“They say it’s going to be one of the biggest Raws of all time, and it’s certainly memorable. Um … we’ll see?” Cena replied before shrugging his shoulders and doing his trademark “You Can’t See Me” gesture.