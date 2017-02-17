The Rock Announces Wrestler For Movie On Paige’s Family, Chris Jericho – 1800 Flowers, Bella Twins

– As noted earlier, The Bella Twins teased filming a secret project with YouTube star Lilly Singh in Los Angeles this week. In the video below, Singh takes her fans behind-the-scenes with The Bella Twins and notes that she went through a table during filming. Full videos will be released on both channels in the near future.

– The Rock has announced that former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad has joined the cast of WWE Studios and Seven Bucks Productions’ “Fighting With My Family,” the movie based on Paige and her family. Rock wrote the following, revealing that Thea will be playing a WWE Divas Champion:

FINALLY… @theatrinidadtmt our #DivasChampion.

Our @sevenbucksprod is proud to welcome Thea to our #FightingWithMyFamily cast!

Casting the right woman to play our champion was critical. I wanted to keep the integrity of our movie’s authenticity. We had to find a woman who not only has a real star quality, but she also had to have a real reverence and love for our unique wrestling business. Thea has been working extremely hard for years on the independent wrestling circuit and for those who understand what that means – you know how much one has to love our crazy business to work independently for years.

She has a star quality, great presence, humility and is always all about being, “the hardest worker in the room”. She’s working her butt off to put on an outstanding performance in our movie.

Congrats, Thea and welcome to the cast. Let’s put in that work and move the crowd.

#FightingWithMyFamily #TheaTrinidad #DivasChampion #SevenBucksProds #MisherFilms #Film4 #WWEFilms

– WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho received some mainstream media attention from PR Week after Jericho received bad service from 1-800-Flowers on Valentine’s Day, and then called the company out on Twitter. As seen below, Jericho’s tweet led to fans tweeting the company as well:

@IAmJericho I'm so sorry that this happened to you. — 1800flowers CustCare (@1800flowershelp) February 15, 2017

@1800flowershelp @IAmJericho but not sorry enough to fix it? — Preston H (@PrestonAPI) February 15, 2017





@1800flowershelp @IAmJericho but not sorry enough to fix it? — Preston H (@PrestonAPI) February 15, 2017

@PrestonAPI Hi Preston. I'm so sorry about your delivery issue. Can you please DM me so I can better assist you. Tabitha — 1800flowers CustCare (@1800flowershelp) February 15, 2017

@IAmJericho @1800flowers You didn't deliver on time .. you know what happens to people who don't deliver on time? Huh? You know what happens pic.twitter.com/dtDw1a1z49 — Ian, (@IBarker7) February 15, 2017