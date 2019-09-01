The Rock Comments On All Out, Cody Rhodes Addresses His Dog At All Out

– The Rock commented on a segment from All Out involving Arn Anderson:
So much fun for the crowd!! Double A!! Spine on the pine. No one better!! And great call @JRsBBQ 👏🏾👊🏾
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 1, 2019
– Cody Rhodes commented on his dog Pharaoh appearing to be frightened at the AEW All Out PPV during Cody’s entrance:
He’s fine. The mortars(noisy ones) shouldn’t have fired. He got spooked just like with thunder. I’m glad he saw me though. He’s excited to meet folks tomorrow and help out the PAWS shelter.
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 1, 2019