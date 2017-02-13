the-rock-2

The Rock Comments On Film About Paige’s Family

Published On 02/13/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

The Rock wrote the following on Instagram regarding the upcoming film project about Paige’s family:

“Crazy that this passion project I’m producing started years ago when I was in London filming and couldn’t sleep (clearly I didn’t have my tequila) so at 3am I turn the TV on in my hotel suite and watch a documentary on a UK channel about a local wrestling family. The doc was intriguing, unpredictable and heartfelt. I had a hunch the narrative would make an interesting movie. And here we are starting production this week and fortunate enough to sign this kind of deal – I couldn’t be happier for everyone who’s worked so hard bringing this passion project to life. Special shout out to our new partners Gary Barber and Jonathan Glickman of MGM who came in strong and believed so passionately in this unique project. Thank you boys! Let’s shoot.”

