The Rock Comments On His New Under Armour Sneakers

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed off a sneak peek at his new Under Armour “PROJECT ROCK 1’s” sneakers on his official Twitter account. He wrote the following:

“A lil’ taste of my new @UnderArmour PROJECT ROCK 1’s,” wrote The Rock via his official Twitter page today. “Been training in these and improving their quality for over a year.” Drops this MONDAY. Chase you’re greatness.”

A lil’ taste of my new @UnderArmour PROJECT ROCK 1’s.

Been training in these and improving their quality for over a year.

Drops this MONDAY.

Chase you’re greatness https://t.co/FUrm0fEoKN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 24, 2018