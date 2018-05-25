The Rock Comments On His New Under Armour Sneakers

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed off a sneak peek at his new Under Armour “PROJECT ROCK 1’s” sneakers on his official Twitter account. He wrote the following:
“A lil’ taste of my new @UnderArmour PROJECT ROCK 1’s,” wrote The Rock via his official Twitter page today. “Been training in these and improving their quality for over a year.” Drops this MONDAY. Chase you’re greatness.”
A shoe designed for you to give it all on the last rep. @TheRock brought the power. We brought the comfort. Build the belief in the UA Project Rock One on 5/28. #WEWILL pic.twitter.com/iKIth71J0y
— Under Armour (@UnderArmour) May 23, 2018