The Rock Comments On Nia Jax’s WWE Future, Mick Foley’s WWE RAW Status, Chef Brie Bella
– Below is part 2 of Chef Brie Bella in the kitchen making spaghetti squash stir-fry:
– WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley will be back on tonight’s show after missing last week.
– The Rock tweeted the following on his cousin Nia Jax and her WWE future:
Yup excited for my cuz's future in @WWE. She's surrounded by amazing female athletes that all help each other get better. #squaredcircleDNA https://t.co/m6guA1ANyN
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 31, 2016
Rock was replying to a website that covered this Instagram video we posted the other day:
She ain't like most girls. Me and my cuz @niajaxwwe (Lina) layin' down our post workout 🔥. Really proud of the hard work she's putting in 24/7 to become a real asset and draw for the WWE and their Women's Division which has some of the best female athletes on the planet. Luv spending hours with her chopping it up because she's so coachable & enthusiastic to learn the wrestling business inside and out from me. But what I'm most proud of about Lina's journey is she represents millions of young girls around the world who don't fit the "traditional mold" of what girls in the entertainment industry look like. She's an inspiring example that regardless of your look, height, weight, race, the most powerful thing you can always be is yourself. Because you're perfect. Just keep putting in that hard work and being humble and hungry. We're all rooting for ya. #IronParadise #NiaJax #FutureWWEWomensChamp #WhyBeLikeMostGirls #WhenYouCanBeYourself 👊🏾