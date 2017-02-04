the-rock8

The Rock Comments On WrestleMania, Nikki Bella On Her Love For John Cena, More Videos From ‘Mania

Published On 04/02/2017

– Nikki Bella posted this video expressing her love, professionally and personally, for boyfriend John Cena ahead of their match against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 tonight.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock tweeted the following on WrestleMania Sunday. Rock is not expected to appear live in Orlando tonight.

– Below are new videos of Dolph Ziggler, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Chad Gable and Charlotte Flair at Camping World Stadium ahead of tonight’s big event:

