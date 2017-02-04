The Rock Comments On WrestleMania, Nikki Bella On Her Love For John Cena, More Videos From ‘Mania
Published On 04/02/2017 | News
– Nikki Bella posted this video expressing her love, professionally and personally, for boyfriend John Cena ahead of their match against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 tonight.
– Former WWE Champion The Rock tweeted the following on WrestleMania Sunday. Rock is not expected to appear live in Orlando tonight.
It's #WrestleMania Sunday! All the boys & girls in the back, Vince, Trip, Steph, Shane, entire production crew and fans.. HAVE FUN! #PC4L ✊🏾
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2017
– Below are new videos of Dolph Ziggler, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Chad Gable and Charlotte Flair at Camping World Stadium ahead of tonight’s big event: