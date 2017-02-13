The Rock Comments On WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon – AJ Styles Note, Daniel Bryan Unboxes

– Daniel Bryan unboxes his new Seed Bank Box in this video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– AJ Styles has been added to the March 13th WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden. This is the same event that Shane McMahon was recently added to. Shane and AJ are both advertised for special appearances, adding to the rumors of Shane vs. AJ taking place at WrestleMania 33.

– The Rock tweeted the following on Bray Wyatt capturing the WWE Title at last night’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: