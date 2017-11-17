The Rock Comments On WWE Debut, Fans On Survivor Series Men’s Match, NXT Title Match

– Above is a preview for Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event in Houston.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which team will reign supreme in the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. As of this writing, 63% voted for Team RAW’s Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe while the rest went with Team SmackDown’s Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.

– The Rock tweeted the following in response to a Sports Illustrated article marking 21 years since his WWE debut: