The Rock Confirms That WWE Wanted Him To Work Big WrestleMania 34 Match

The Rock was recently interviewed by KISS FM UK to promote his new movie, Rampage. During the interview, he talked about how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted him to be Ronda Rousey’s tag team partner at WrestleMania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of IWNerd):

“Matter of fact, Vince McMahon and I were talking about two months ago trying to figure out what I was going to do if I went back to WrestleMania. He pitched me this really great idea that I’d get involved in a tag match with Ronda Rousey who is of course incredible and I’m very proud of her,”



“We couldn’t make it work this time because I was in Shanghai. But, Who knows down the line?,”