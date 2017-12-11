The Rock Expecting Third Child

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram today to announce that he and longtime partner Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child.

Their baby girl will enter into the world in the spring. Their first child together, daughter Jasmine Lia, was born in 2015. The former WWE Champion wrote:

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL!

@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby.

Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.

All girls. Only dude.

I wouldn’t have it any other way.

#ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime”