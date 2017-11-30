The Rock Featured On The Cover Of Entertainment Weekly, Next WWE 365 Episode Revealed

By
Andrew Ravens
-

— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be appearing on the cover of Entertainment Weekly next week. The former WWE Champion sent out the following tweet:

— PWinsider.com is reporting that WWE is already working on a second 365 episode, which is set to be featured on WWE Champion AJ Styles.

