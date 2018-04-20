The Rock Gives High Praise To One NXT Star

Dwayne “The Rock” responded to a fan on Twitter that was praising Ricochet. This led to the former WWE Champion giving some high praise on the NXT star. You can see his tweet here:

He’s the man! Love the stuff King is doing and will no doubt be the leader in ushering in a new era of our wrestling business. Future champ.

Thanks man, that truly means the world.

And besides, gotta give a shout out to the most Electrifying Move in sports entertainment! #PeoplesElbow #PeoplesMoonsault https://t.co/K3isdGtDhi

— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) April 20, 2018