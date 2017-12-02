The Rock Gives High Praise To Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon tweeted out a photo of The Rock on Entertainment Weekly and The Rock responded with some high praise for the WWE Chairman:
There’s no one on the planet more entertaining (or electrifying) than @TheRock @dwantaclaus. pic.twitter.com/aMOJ4NxrYZ
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 1, 2017
First shook hands w/ Vince when I was 11yrs old.
At 25, he offered me the bare minimum @WWE contract. Said, “You can go to WCW for more money but here you’ll earn every dollar”
To this day, Vince is one of my greatest mentors & trusted advisors. #FullCircle #Ohana 🙏🏾🤙🏾 https://t.co/YB2rBHHe8L
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2017