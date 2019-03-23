The Rock Gives Praise To Vince Russo

The Rock commented on the 20-year anniversary of Steve Austin’s RAW beer truck segment. A fan brought up Vince Russo (who was writing for WWE at the time) and Rock responded to the fan:
My tough SOB brother @steveaustinBSR was operating here with a legit broken neck so we had to be creative with keeping our physicality to a minimum until our big WrestlemMania match.
The result was one of the most entertaining segments to ever take place on LIVE TV. 🍻🔥 https://t.co/oiSdm0MIOI
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 22, 2019
Not sure why @THEVinceRusso would catch crap over this. I had a great time working with that guy. I had some crazy out of box ideas and never once did he bat an eyelash. He’d always say, “fuck yeah let’s do it”. And we did. And we killed. Always fun!
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 22, 2019