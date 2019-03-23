The Rock Gives Praise To Vince Russo

The Rock commented on the 20-year anniversary of Steve Austin’s RAW beer truck segment. A fan brought up Vince Russo (who was writing for WWE at the time) and Rock responded to the fan:

My tough SOB brother @steveaustinBSR was operating here with a legit broken neck so we had to be creative with keeping our physicality to a minimum until our big WrestlemMania match.

The result was one of the most entertaining segments to ever take place on LIVE TV. 🍻🔥 https://t.co/oiSdm0MIOI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 22, 2019