The Rock Has Brahma Bull Tattoo Work Completed (Photo), WWE Network – WCCW, Simon Gotch’s Indy Theme

– As heard above, Max Jampole has released a new theme song for former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch to use on the indies. Gotch is now using the “Simon Grimm” name. Simon is scheduled to face UFC fighter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at a Prestige Championship Wrestling event on October 27th in Oregon. He’s also scheduled to face Douglas Williams on October 8th for the XWA promotion in the UK. Simon is taking bookings for matches, appearances, interviews and seminars via BookingSimon@yahoo.com.

– WWE Network continues to upload World Class Championship Wrestling episodes to the vault. 6 episodes from 1982 were added this week while 5 episodes from 1983 and 5 episodes from 1984 were also added.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock has finished the evolution of his trademark Brahma Bull tattoo, as seen in the photo below. Rock wrote the following on Instagram about the work he had done by tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado: