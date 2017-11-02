The Rock – Hulk Hogan Twitter Exchange, New WWE Network Collections, WWE Stock

– Above is a brief preview for new WWE Network Collections in November – Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair: Forever The Man, AJ Styles: Beyond Phenomenal.

– WWE stock was down 0.91% today, closing at $26.26 per share. Today’s high was $26.54 and the low was $25.92.

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan had this Twitter exchange with The Rock today after Hogan tweeted about their match at WrestleMania 18:

