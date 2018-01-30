The Rock Involved In Next Film Project, Paul Heyman Comments On The Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

– Paul Heyman tweeted the following on Raw General Manager Kurt Angle holding qualifying matches and on how the Elimination Chamber winner will go on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

I commend the #RAW GM on exploiting the public's desire to find out who will challenge for the #UniversalTitle at @WrestleMania. It's ironic that once someone wins #EliminationChamber,they will be faced w/ the task of fighting my client, the clear and present danger @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/ZuLTOTyrR1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 29, 2018

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will remain busy as Sony is already developing a new Jumanji movie. This is based on the success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which starred the former WWE champion and drew well at the box office.