The Rock Involved In Next Film Project, Paul Heyman Comments On The Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Paul Heyman tweeted the following on Raw General Manager Kurt Angle holding qualifying matches and on how the Elimination Chamber winner will go on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will remain busy as Sony is already developing a new Jumanji movie. This is based on the success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which starred the former WWE champion and drew well at the box office.

