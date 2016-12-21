The Rock Makes “Creative People” List, Nikki Bella Secret Muscle Workout Video, WWE Stock

– Nikki Bella shows off her secret butt muscle workout in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– WWE stock was down 0.32% today, closing at $18.87 per share. Today’s high was $19.07 and the low was $18.76.

– Creativity Magazine has named The Rock to their 2016 “50 Most Creative People of the Year” list. They wrote the following on The Great One, calling his nod a no-brainer: