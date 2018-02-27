The Rock Nominated For Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Nickelodeon has released the following:

NICKELODEON ANNOUNCES “2018 KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS” NOMINATIONS

DWAYNE JOHNSON, GAL GADOT, BEYONCÉ, KEVIN HART, TAYLOR SWIFT, CAMILA CABELLO, LUIS FONSI, JACE NORMAN, SHAWN MENDES, ZENDAYA, CHRIS PRATT, KHALID, COCO, JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE AND MORE RECEIVE NODS

NICKELODEON STAR AND SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION JOJO SIWA SET TO PERFORM

Brand-New, Four-Week Voting Wave Kicks Off Today, Monday, Feb. 26; WWE Superstar John Cena to Host Live Show on Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT)

BURBANK, Calif.,–Feb. 26, 2018–Nickelodeon today announced the superstar nominees and a one-of-a-kind performance for the highly-anticipated 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards. Celebrating kids’ favorites across movies, television, music and digital, this year’s nominees include: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Chris Pratt, Khalid, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Chris Hemsworth, Ed Sheeran, Coco, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Wonder Woman, among others. WWE Superstar John Cena returns as host of Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT), live from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Nickelodeon star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa will perform a medley of hits, including her triple-platinum smash “Boomerang,” with has garnered over 500 million views on YouTube.

Said Siwa, “I am so excited about this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Not only will I be performing for the first time at the KCA’s, but I am also super excited about my nomination for Favorite Musical YouTube Creator. Bring on the slime, I am soooooo ready!!”

Beginning today, Nickelodeon will roll out a brand-new, four-week voting wave, where new categories will be revealed each week leading up to the show. Kids can cast their votes on Nickelodeon’s digital site kidschoiceawards.com, using special KCA hashtags and the hashtag of their favorite nominee. In addition, kids will have the chance to influence the show in real time with all-new live votes.

Fans can go to kidschoiceawards.com, the official destination for everything Kids’ Choice Awards, for hilarious videos, trivia, polls, word scrambles, and photos, and to get the latest KCA news on this year’s show, nominees and attendees.

Sponsors of Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards include Barbie(R), Cinnamon Toast Crunch (TM), Lysol(R), Swiffer(R), Toyota and Walmart. The presenting international sponsor for the 2018 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards is Heelys.

The nominees and categories for Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards are (*new categories):

FILM: (Voting for the film categories begin today, Feb. 26)

Favorite Movie

Beauty and the Beast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Pitch Perfect 3

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The Greatest Showman

Wonder Woman

Favorite Movie Actor

Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)

Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy’s Home 2)

Favorite Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)

Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)

Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)

Favorite Animated Movie

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Cars 3

Coco

Despicable Me 3

Ferdinand

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Emoji Movie

The Lego Batman Movie

MUSIC: (Voting for the music categories begin Monday, March 5)

Favorite Music Group

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Ed Sheeran

Luis Fonsi

Kendrick Lamar

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist

Beyoncé

Demi Lovato

Katy Perry

P!NK

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

I’m The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

Thunder – Imagine Dragons

Favorite Breakout Artist

Alessia Cara

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Harry Styles

Khalid

Noah Cyrus

Favorite Global Music Star

Black Coffee (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)

Maluma (South America)

Taylor Swift (North America)

The Vamps (UK)

Zara Larsson (Europe)

TELEVISION: (Voting for the television categories begin Monday, March 12)

Favorite TV Show

Fuller House

Henry Danger

K.C. Undercover

Saban’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Stranger Things

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

The Thundermans

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Loud House

The Simpsons

Favorite TV Actor

Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Steel)

Favorite TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)

Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

OTHER CATEGORIES: (Voting begins Monday, March 19)

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2018

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Minecraft: Java Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II

Super Mario Odyssey

Favorite Funny YouTube Creator

Alex Wassabi

DanTDM

Dude Perfect

Liza Koshy

Markiplier

Miranda Sings

Favorite Musical YouTube Creator

Ayo & Teo

Jack & Jack

Jacob Sartorius

Johnny Orlando

JoJo Siwa

Why Don’t We

Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Elizabeth Kelly, Michael Dempsey, Shelly Sumpter Gillyard and Jay Schmalholz are executive producers.

In addition to his hosting duties, Cena is also breaking new ground at Nickelodeon with two firsts: he will get into character by lending his voice to an original villain named Baron Draxum in the brand-new 2D animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, premiering late 2018; and he is executive producing the brand-new competition series, Keep It Spotless, where teams of kids go head-to-head in a battle to stay clean.

