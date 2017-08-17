The Rock On Filming New Movie, Baron Corbin Cash In Alternate Footage, Fans On Ember vs. Asuka

– Above is alternate footage from Baron Corbin’s failed Money In the Bank cash-in on this week’s WWE SmackDown. As noted, Corbin’s SummerSlam opponent John Cena interfered and allowed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to quickly retain.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ember Moon will end WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka’s historic title reign and undefeated streak at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” on Saturday night. As of this writing, 59% voted, “Yes. It’s Moon’s time to shine.” The rest went with, “No. The Empress of Tomorrow will eventually lose, but it won’t be at TakeOver: Brooklyn III.”

– Former WWE Champion The Rock began filming action movie “Skyscraper” earlier this week. He posted the following on the movie: