The Rock On Kurt Angle’s Ring Return, WWE TLC Main Event News, Cruiserweight Segment Pulled

– Drew Gulak’s PowerPoint presentation was nixed from tonight’s WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show due to time constraints. Above is video of Gulak confronting Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga on the panel. Gulak cut a promo on how he believes in a better WWE 205 Live and a better cruiserweight division, how he’s tired of the man holding him down and wanting to stop things like chanting, flying, flipping, elaborate costumes, use of the top rope and more.

– In a bit of trivia for tonight’s 3-on-5 WWE TLC main event it will be the first Tables, Ladders & Chairs match in the careers of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Cesaro and Braun Strowman.

