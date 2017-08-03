The Rock Praises Tessa Blanchard, WWE Best Of 2000s DVD Trailer, WWE Stock

– As noted, WWE will release their “Best of The 2000s” DVD on April 25th. The DVD is now available for pre-order on Amazon at this link. Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, above is the trailer.

– WWE stock was down 0.24% today, closing at $20.51 per share. Today’s high was $20.84 and the low was $20.50.

– The Rock re-posted comments from Tessa Blanchard about filming “Fighting With My Family,” the WWE Studios & Seven Bucks Productions movie based on Paige and her family, and offered some praise for the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard. Rock wrote: