The Rock Reacts To Negative “Baywatch” Reviews, Baron Corbin Fires Back At Wrestler

– The Rock’s new movie Baywatch has gotten a low 20% approval rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website. The critical consensus states, “Baywatch takes its source material’s jiggle factor to R-rated levels, but lacks the original’s campy charm — and leaves its charming stars flailing in the shallows.”

The Rock responded to the negative reviews with the following messages:

Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready 😂. Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people. #Baywatch🔥 https://t.co/K0AQPf6F0S — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

@Colm17OB Amen brotha. What a job they have huh? Just not in my DNA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ star review. Thanks for "gettin' it". We're #Baywatch! Big, sexy, dysfunctional summer fun. And Zac w/ his 28pack abs. #asshole 🤙🏾 https://t.co/tJogzeGY5u — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017

– As seen below, Baron Corbin took a shot at indy wrestler Geoffrey Bravo after Bravo sent out a tweet questioning Corbin’s sex appeal.

I don't get Baron Corbin's sex appeal that women love…. Y'all likevthe balding, kinda in shape, lost look in the eyes look? Lmao — Geoffrey Bravo (@GeoffBravo5_aka) May 25, 2017