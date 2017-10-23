The Rock Responds To “Wrestling Is Fake” Tweet, WWE Ride Along Preview For Tonight, Curt Hawkins

Marc Middleton
– Above is a preview for tonight’s WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network with The Shield in one car plus Sasha Banks & Bayley in another car and The Hardys in another.

– Curt Hawkins tweeted the following to taunt Kalisto on losing the WWE Cruiserweight Title to Enzo Amore at last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view:

– We noted last night that The Rock sent a pre-TLC tweet to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on his return to the ring. Rock ended up firing a tweet off to author & comedian Ben Pobjie after he reminded The Great One that pro wrestling is fake. You can see the exchange below:

