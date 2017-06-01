The Rock Responds To WWE RAW Flashback, Enzo Amore And Big Cass Deliver Slam Crate, WWE Stock

– WWE posted this video of Enzo Amore and Big Cass delivering the latest WWE Slam Crate to a lucky fan in Pittsburgh:

– WWE stock was down 0.91% today, closing at $18.46 per share. Today’s high was $18.76 and the low was $18.46.

– The Rock responded to a tweet from WWE today and wrote the following on his time in the Attitude Era:

Before @WWE grew to a publicly traded company, we were intense and RAW was oddly, intimate. Crowd explosions on another level.🔥🔥🔥

Fun times. https://t.co/L7kpStC8sE — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2017