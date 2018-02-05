The Rock Reveals New NBC Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on Sunday night that he is slated to produce and star in the NBC series The Titan Games. Here is the description of the show, courtesy of Deadline:

“In each episode, competitors from across America will step inside an arena and put themselves to the ultimate test by facing one of six reigning Titans. If a contender can defeat one of the existing Titans, they will take their place as a member of the elite Titan group. Once one becomes a Titan, they will need to be victorious every week to remain at the top. The season finale will end with an epic battle where the Titans compete against one another in hopes to become the last male and female standing.”

NBC has picked up ten episodes of the series. Former WWE creative team member Brian Gewirtz is also listed as an executive producer.