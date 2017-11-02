The Rock Reveals Which Three Guys He Wants To Wrestle

During a recent Q&A appearance, The Rock was asked about who he would like to face in a match from the current WWE roster. The Rock mentioned Triple H, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns and said Reigns needs his (The Rock’s) foot in his ass.
[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ku6WSMlxmbU?rel=0&w=560&h=315]
