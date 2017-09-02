The Rock – Rob Gronkowski, WWE Stock Up After Earnings Report, Video Of R-Truth In The Studio
– The Rock’s social media antics with New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski continue in this new video of the two celebrating Baywatch and the Patriots’ Super Bowl 51 win:
– WWE stock was up 8.83% today following the strong fourth-quarter 2016 earnings report, closing at $20.96 per share. Today’s high was $21.44 and the low was $19.72.
– R-Truth posted this sneak peek at his upcoming “I Got It” single from a recent studio session:
" I Got It " coming soon, studio session, myself, Manny Mac , and Lee Lee pic.twitter.com/axTgGGhQny
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) February 9, 2017