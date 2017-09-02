The Rock – Rob Gronkowski, WWE Stock Up After Earnings Report, Video Of R-Truth In The Studio

– The Rock’s social media antics with New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski continue in this new video of the two celebrating Baywatch and the Patriots’ Super Bowl 51 win:

– WWE stock was up 8.83% today following the strong fourth-quarter 2016 earnings report, closing at $20.96 per share. Today’s high was $21.44 and the low was $19.72.

– R-Truth posted this sneak peek at his upcoming “I Got It” single from a recent studio session: