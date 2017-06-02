The Rock & Roll Express Talk WWE Hall Of Fame Induction & More

As noted, “The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson have been announced for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class. They spoke to CBS Sports about the induction this link. Below are highlights from the interview:

Morton on getting the call:

“It was a surprise. I had a message on my phone [from WWE] to call the number back. I think they got ahold of Robert at the time. When they called, it was just like a suckerpunch. It just knocked us off our feet.”

Getting mobbed by fans before a show in Greensboro, NC:

Morton: “Robert had just bought a brand new Trans Am. Man, when you got 4,000 people and they rush, their faces was pushed up against the windows. It took 45 minutes for the police to get to the car to get them off. Robert’s brand new car looked like it had been in one of them derby things. It was beat all to hell.”

Gibson: “Yeah, me and Ricky pulled in the parking lot and they swamped the car. I’m blowing the horn, ‘Get off my car!’ They couldn’t move. The people up front couldn’t move, because like Ricky said, it was probably 40, 50 people deep, on top of each other.”

Morton on fans chanting for one more match at the Hall of Fame:

“When you go back and watch the tapes, when Robert and I come out, the chant goes ‘ROCK AND ROLL! ROCK AND ROLL!’ But ‘One More Match?’ Oh, buddy. We’re still very active. Hey, we’ll have four matches this week.”