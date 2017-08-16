The Rock – Social Media News, WWE Crews Visit NYC Hospitals (Photos, Video), WWE – Rocket League

– Above and below are the first WWE – Rocket League tournament match-ups from SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel. The videos feature Bayley & RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro vs. Sasha Banks & Neville plus Charlotte Flair & WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock has regained the #1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s latest Social Media Ranking chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus. WWE’s website picked up on the #1 ranking and congratulated The Great One.

– WWE SummerSlam Week in New York City continued today as Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil and Natalya joined WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior for a visit with children at the Brooklyn Hospital Center. Dana later joined SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Bayley and Becky Lynch for a visit to the Montefiore Children’s Hospital in the Bronx. Below are photos from both visits:

We're at @bkhospital today visiting with some incredibly brave kids as part of #SummerSlam Week in the Community! pic.twitter.com/amCLx2rcZp — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 16, 2017

I love this, the way @WWE gives support to eveyyone and give hope to the people!

Specially #WWEHeros make them feel better and Strong!❤ pic.twitter.com/AqmOhGVs5i — #FinnIsForeverMine (@FinnsStella) August 16, 2017

So honored to share the morning with my friends at The Brooklyn Hospital Center xo🌼d pic.twitter.com/DCYLhjYGQ0 — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) August 16, 2017

Today was a great day at the #Brooklyn Children's Hospital. Some of your favorite WWE Superstars spent the day playing video games and coloring with some wonderful children. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Some of your favorite WWE Superstars are about to visit the Brooklyn Children's Hospital! #FinnFreeze A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:43am PDT