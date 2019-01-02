The Rock, Steve Austin, Ric Flair and More React To “Mean” Gene Okerlund’s Death

“Mean” Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in wrestling history, has died at the age of 76.

Okerlund’s ability to handle the mic and help elevate talent through his interviews stands alone in pro wrestling lore. Okerlund worked for the American Wrestling Association for 14 years before joining Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation in 1984. He remained with the company until 1993 when he left for World Championship Wrestling.

From Hulk Hogan to Randy Savage to Ric Flair, “Mean” Gene’s interviews will forever be part of the legacy of so many wrestlers.

The wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute to “Mean” Gene.

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

Gene Okerlund was an incredibly rare talent. He made everything and everyone better. #ThankYouMeanGene for all the incredible memories. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/IxpjiLo9UN — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of our friend, Mean Gene Okerlund.

I'll always remember Gene with a smile on his face and a drink in his hand and always wanting to help. His was "The Voice" of @WWE RIP Gene. pic.twitter.com/tgS1Yy3VpA — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 2, 2019

You Will Forever Be MEAN BY GOD GENE! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 2, 2019

Super bummed about Mean Gene. Literally JUST sat down last week to do an interview about his legacy. He was the most iconic backstage interviewer in wrestling history in my opinion. #RIPMeanGene — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 2, 2019

Very seldom does an interviewer become just as popular, and at times even more popular than the superstars he/she interviews. Gene Okerlund was that person. Im saddened to hear of Gene’s passing. It was an honor to know you Gene! #RIPGene — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 2, 2019

RIP Mean Gene Okerlund. Gene was the mold others aspired to be. Without a doubt one of the most talented individuals I have ever had the privilege to work with. Rest in Peace Gene and thank you for all of your wisdom and help throughout the years. — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) January 2, 2019

The world lost an incredible man today. The very BEST at his role in our industry. On-camera—quick wit, great hype, pro’s pro; off-camera— a gentleman’s gentleman. The phrase of “often imitated, but never duplicated” is very appropriate for my friend. RIP ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) January 2, 2019

💔 Rest easy #MeanGene your Legacy shall live in forever 💋 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2019

I was always a big mean gene fan, as a character and much more importantly, as a person. We should say positive things about good people more often. never know when you won’t get another chance. #RIPMeanGene — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 2, 2019

I’m so heart broken to hear of the passing of Mean Gene!! Thank you Gene for the laughs, advice, and most of a wonderful friendship! #wwe. #legend. #friend pic.twitter.com/hM7E9VoDIa — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) January 2, 2019

RIP Mean Gene! A voice that was powerful and as easy to recognize as any in the business. Gene was always the friendliest and nicest guy to me. Thx for the memories my friend. pic.twitter.com/WokzDQ5dtl — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 2, 2019

Celebrating Mean Gene and our friendship with his favorite Martini,brother RIP my friend HH pic.twitter.com/VWwf3K2AD5 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019