Teaser From Xavier Woods, The Rock Surprises Fans At Movies (Video), RAW Top 10 Video
– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Grand Rapids, MI.
– Xavier Woods posted this teaser today but there’s no word yet on what he’s referring to. As noted, The New Day were scheduled to make their SmackDown debuts on tonight’s show.
Finally. It has been done. Soon. Very soon.
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 23, 2017
– As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock surprised a group of 500 people after a screening of Baywatch, which hits theaters this week:
Surprised 500 fans who just finished watching #Baywatch🔥 they LOVED it. People's reactions will always be the best part of making movies 😂🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/bM4ND4WPwf
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 23, 2017
🔥🔥 Surprise! *For the record there were no young kids in this theater. We've been having special audience screenings of #BAYWATCH🔥 across the country and the people have been LOVING the movie, which is always the most gratifying part. Last night, I surprised a packed house of about 500 fans who just finished watching #BAYWATCH🔥. You can literally feel the buzz in the air. You can also feel my mind racing the moment the girls shout "I LOVE YOU" and of course, I find my way into saying, I love you too. Well, you sound like someone I can love. A little horny. 😂 Hey, it's Baywatch, so it's all about the rated R FUN with audiences worldwide. Love U back Atlanta and thanks for the warm welcome and having fun with us! #YouSoundLikeSomeoneICanLuv #BAYWATCH🔥 OPENS THIS THURS! (special s/o to my boy Rodney Carrington for the "drunk and horny" joke. One of my favs).