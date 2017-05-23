Teaser From Xavier Woods, The Rock Surprises Fans At Movies (Video), RAW Top 10 Video

– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Grand Rapids, MI.

– Xavier Woods posted this teaser today but there’s no word yet on what he’s referring to. As noted, The New Day were scheduled to make their SmackDown debuts on tonight’s show.

Finally. It has been done. Soon. Very soon. — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 23, 2017

– As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock surprised a group of 500 people after a screening of Baywatch, which hits theaters this week: