The Rock To Make Rare Comic Con Appearance, Nikki Bella Total Bellas Teaser, Roode vs. Ziggler

– Above is a teaser for next Wednesday’s Total Bellas episode as Nikki Bella is overwhelmed with Brie Bella going into labor and rumors of John Cena proposing to her at WrestleMania 33.

– WWE announced the following on the Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode Hell In a Cell rematch set for Tuesday’s SmackDown episode:

Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler meet in WWE Hell in a Cell rematch this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE The heated rivalry between Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler will reach a boiling point when the brash Superstars clash in a rematch from WWE Hell in a Cell this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE. The two collided for the first time last Sunday on WWE Network, and The Glorious One got the upper hand on Ziggler, rolling him up with a handful of tights to earn the victory. A furious Ziggler got up after the bell and planted Roode into the canvas with a Zig Zag. This past Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Roode called Ziggler out for a fight. The Showoff appeared ready to give The Glorious One what he wanted, but backed out, saying their rematch wouldn’t go down that night. There won’t be any backing out in this WWE Hell in a Cell rematch, though. Who will be victorious: Bobby Roode or Dolph Ziggler? Find out this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– The Rock will be make a rare convention appearance at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con on October 28th, the second day of the three-day event. Rock will be there to promote the upcoming Jumanji movie that comes out in December. Rock tweeted the following on the appearance: