The Rock Tweets Natalya, WWE Flashback Friday Update, John Cena’s Auto Geek (Video)

– Above is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Cena reviews a 2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti OTO.
– This week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will focus on 38 years of Intercontinental Title glory. The related content begins airing at 3pm EST.
– As seen below, The Rock tweeted about being proud of SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya after she re-tweeted his recent ROCK x SIRI video:
Luv ya champ!! Proud of U!
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 28, 2017
Thank you @therock! That means the world to me! 3rd generation champions forever!!! 🙏 https://t.co/MIr9l0ezN3
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 28, 2017