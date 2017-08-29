The Rock Tweets Natalya, WWE Flashback Friday Update, John Cena’s Auto Geek (Video)

By
Marc Middleton
-

– Above is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Cena reviews a 2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti OTO.

– This week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will focus on 38 years of Intercontinental Title glory. The related content begins airing at 3pm EST.

– As seen below, The Rock tweeted about being proud of SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya after she re-tweeted his recent ROCK x SIRI video:

