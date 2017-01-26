The Rock Wins Award, Brie Bella Participating In Fashion Show (Photo), Big E Games (Video)
– Big E plays Until Dawn in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel, featuring appearances by Seth Rollins and RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro:
– HBO announced today that The Rock has won the 2017 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Premium Series Actor for his work on Ballers.
– Brie Bella, who is now 26 weeks pregnant with she and Daniel Bryan’s first child, noted on Instagram that she will be participating in a fashion show for the What Matters Foundation in Phoenix, Arizona tomorrow evening. Details are in this Instagram post with a preview from an upcoming pregnancy shoot she did:
Loved how @katenelle_photography captured my pregnancy glow!!! I get to walk the catwalk with her tomorrow in Downtown Phoenix at The IceHouse for the wonderful @whatmattersfoundation Doors open at 6pm and there will be food, shopping and music!! And it's not just for chicks, my hubby @bryanldanielson is coming out to support!! ✨ link in bio for tickets!! Enjoy the mid season finale of #totaldivas